Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.93 changed hands at -$0.55 or -3.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.91B. BCRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.78% off its 52-week high of $18.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.37, which suggests the last value was 43.94% up since then. When we look at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 million.

Analysts gave the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BCRX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

Instantly BCRX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 33.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.35 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -3.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.77%, with the 5-day performance at 33.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is 30.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BCRX’s forecast low is $13.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.93% for it to hit the projected low.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.52% over the past 6 months, a -15.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 8.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 784.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $47.96 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $47.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.02 million and $8.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,094.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 439.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.10%. The 2022 estimates are for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.10% per year.

BCRX Dividends

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.19% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 59.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.93%. There are 59.22% institutions holding the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.57% of the shares, roughly 15.33 million BCRX shares worth $220.3 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.11% or 12.71 million shares worth $182.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.07 million shares estimated at $72.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 4.13 million shares worth around $61.6 million.