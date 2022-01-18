Investors Could Make -96.67% On CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.04 million CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s per share price at $6.61 changed hands at $0.51 or 8.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $263.81M. CVM’s last price was a discount, traded about -518.91% off its 52-week high of $40.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.08, which suggests the last value was 8.02% up since then. When we look at CEL-SCI Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 792.74K.

Analysts gave the CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CVM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CEL-SCI Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) trade information

Instantly CVM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.69 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 8.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.90%, with the 5-day performance at 6.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) is -23.58% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVM’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -96.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -96.67% for it to hit the projected low.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CEL-SCI Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.59% over the past 6 months, a 75.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.50%. The 2022 estimates are for CEL-SCI Corporation earnings to decrease by -9.60%.

CVM Dividends

CEL-SCI Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.88% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares while 38.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.91%. There are 38.36% institutions holding the CEL-SCI Corporation stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.58% of the shares, roughly 4.58 million CVM shares worth $50.3 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.63% or 2.87 million shares worth $31.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.75 million shares estimated at $41.18 million under it, the former controlled 8.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $12.15 million.