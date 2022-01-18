Investor Confidence Declines As Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Shares Lose -$0.09

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.39 changed hands at -$0.09 or -5.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $81.40M. UBX’s current price is a discount, trading about -603.6% off its 52-week high of $9.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 11.51% up since then. When we look at Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Instantly UBX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -5.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.37%, with the 5-day performance at -7.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is -15.91% down.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Unity Biotechnology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.34% over the past 6 months, a 28.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Unity Biotechnology Inc. will rise 8.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Unity Biotechnology Inc. earnings to increase by 2.10%.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.30% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares while 48.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.13%. There are 48.85% institutions holding the Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.20% of the shares, roughly 3.58 million UBX shares worth $10.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.44% or 1.41 million shares worth $4.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.41 million shares estimated at $3.37 million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.54% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $2.66 million.