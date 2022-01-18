Investing In Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 5.15 million Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.21 changed hands at -$0.41 or -25.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.35M. GFAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -532.23% off its 52-week high of $7.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 16.53% up since then. When we look at Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.87 million.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Instantly GFAI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 33.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1600 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -25.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.00%, with the 5-day performance at 33.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is 33.88% up.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.54% of Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares while 10.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.29%. There are 10.33% institutions holding the Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock share, with Kepos Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.34% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million GFAI shares worth $3.54 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.53% or 0.73 million shares worth $2.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021.