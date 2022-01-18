Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) : Investors Should Not Dump GRNQ Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 1.3 million Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.57 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.49M. GRNQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -457.89% off its 52-week high of $3.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 14.04% up since then. When we look at Greenpro Capital Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.96 million.

Analysts gave the Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GRNQ as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

Instantly GRNQ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6599 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.39%, with the 5-day performance at -7.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) is -15.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GRNQ’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1303.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1303.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that Greenpro Capital Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019 will be $1.25 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Greenpro Capital Corp. earnings to decrease by -167.00%.

GRNQ Dividends

Greenpro Capital Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.48% of Greenpro Capital Corp. shares while 1.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.37%. There are 1.27% institutions holding the Greenpro Capital Corp. stock share, with Gsa Capital Partners Llp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.74% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million GRNQ shares worth $0.25 million.

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.53% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 0.53 million shares estimated at $0.61 million under it, the former controlled 0.96% of total outstanding shares.