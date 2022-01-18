Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -159.07% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 13.21 million Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.79 changed hands at -$0.35 or -5.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.27B. DNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -173.92% off its 52-week high of $15.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.78, which suggests the last value was 0.17% up since then. When we look at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.07 million.

Analysts gave the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DNA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.27 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -5.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.32%, with the 5-day performance at -15.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is -46.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNA’s forecast low is $12.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -159.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -107.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.25 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $59.8 million.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.51% of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares while 73.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.41%. There are 73.45% institutions holding the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 23.11% of the shares, roughly 302.94 million DNA shares worth $3.51 billion.

General Atlantic, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.76% or 114.89 million shares worth $1.33 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 19.82 million shares estimated at $273.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 15.8 million shares worth around $218.41 million.