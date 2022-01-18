FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 0.85 million FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.82 changed hands at -$0.52 or -5.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.10B. FREY’s current price is a discount, trading about -73.24% off its 52-week high of $15.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.71, which suggests the last value was 12.59% up since then. When we look at FREYR Battery’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.42 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -5.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.46%, with the 5-day performance at -4.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is -17.42% down.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FREYR Battery share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.67% over the past 6 months, a -18.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.40%.

2 analysts are of the opinion that FREYR Battery’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $750k.

The 2022 estimates are for FREYR Battery earnings to decrease by -700.10%.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.84% of FREYR Battery shares while 54.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.34%. There are 54.39% institutions holding the FREYR Battery stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.67% of the shares, roughly 12.42 million FREY shares worth $122.58 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.88% or 11.5 million shares worth $113.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 1.22 million shares estimated at $12.06 million under it, the former controlled 1.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $8.17 million.