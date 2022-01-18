Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch FATH Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.58 million Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.55 changing hands around $0.66 or 8.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $941.83M. FATH’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.65% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.04, which suggests the last value was 41.05% up since then. When we look at Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 625.63K.

Analysts gave the Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FATH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) trade information

Instantly FATH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 39.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.75 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 8.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.38%, with the 5-day performance at 39.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) is -20.70% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FATH’s forecast low is $12.50 with $12.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.2% for it to hit the projected low.

FATH Dividends

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.45% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation shares while 89.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.32%. There are 89.18% institutions holding the Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.45% of the shares, roughly 2.57 million FATH shares worth $25.31 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.35% or 1.85 million shares worth $18.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF. With 0.81 million shares estimated at $8.02 million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 30838.0 shares worth around $0.3 million.