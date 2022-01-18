Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.39 million Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $80.78 changing hands around $2.35 or 3.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.09B. EXAS’s current price is a discount, trading about -97.5% off its 52-week high of $159.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $69.75, which suggests the last value was 13.65% up since then. When we look at Exact Sciences Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Analysts gave the Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended EXAS as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Exact Sciences Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.89.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Instantly EXAS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 84.46 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 3.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.77%, with the 5-day performance at 3.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is -1.54% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $129.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EXAS’s forecast low is $95.00 with $161.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -99.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exact Sciences Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.48% over the past 6 months, a 44.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exact Sciences Corporation will rise 68.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -500.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $440.3 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Exact Sciences Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $432.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $466.34 million and $388.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Exact Sciences Corporation earnings to decrease by -777.40%.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.69% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 90.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.98%. There are 90.35% institutions holding the Exact Sciences Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.74% of the shares, roughly 18.51 million EXAS shares worth $1.77 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.92% or 15.37 million shares worth $1.47 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 6.65 million shares estimated at $633.22 million under it, the former controlled 3.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 3.25% of the shares, roughly 5.61 million shares worth around $535.28 million.