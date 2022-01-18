E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.03 changed hands at -$0.08 or -7.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.60M. EJH’s current price is a discount, trading about -7757.28% off its 52-week high of $80.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was -1.94% down since then. When we look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -7.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.00%, with the 5-day performance at -14.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -36.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.57 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.16% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares while 0.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.49%. There are 0.17% institutions holding the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock share, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 23985.0 EJH shares worth $63320.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 21731.0 shares worth $57369.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.