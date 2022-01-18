DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $59.58 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.14B. DOCN’s current price is a discount, trading about -123.9% off its 52-week high of $133.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.35, which suggests the last value was 40.67% up since then. When we look at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 million.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Instantly DOCN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 78.79 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.94%, with the 5-day performance at -15.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is -24.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $118.67 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $125.87 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.90%.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.70% of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares while 61.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.48%. There are 61.01% institutions holding the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock share, with AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.39% of the shares, roughly 8.07 million DOCN shares worth $626.36 million.

First Trust Advisors Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.92% or 4.28 million shares worth $331.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 3.64 million shares estimated at $354.95 million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $231.76 million.