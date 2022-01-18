Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 2.26 million Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.30 changed hands at -$0.06 or -4.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.10B. DNN’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.62% off its 52-week high of $2.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 52.31% up since then. When we look at Denison Mines Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.02 million.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5100 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -4.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.73%, with the 5-day performance at -6.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is -7.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Denison Mines Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.03% over the past 6 months, a 200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Denison Mines Corp. earnings to increase by 15.70%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Denison Mines Corp. shares while 27.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.20%. There are 27.04% institutions holding the Denison Mines Corp. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.93% of the shares, roughly 31.72 million DNN shares worth $46.62 million.

MMCAP International, Inc. SPC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.21% or 25.92 million shares worth $38.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. With 39.74 million shares estimated at $67.16 million under it, the former controlled 4.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 11.86 million shares worth around $15.07 million.