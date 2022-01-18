Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -313.44% Loss

In the latest trading session, 1.25 million Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.87 changed hands at -$0.27 or -6.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $516.09M. CELU’s current price is a discount, trading about -246.25% off its 52-week high of $13.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.03, which suggests the last value was -4.13% down since then. When we look at Celularity Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 79.56K.

Analysts gave the Celularity Inc. (CELU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CELU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Celularity Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) trade information

Instantly CELU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.72 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -6.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.14%, with the 5-day performance at -10.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) is -17.37% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CELU’s forecast low is $9.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -313.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -132.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Celularity Inc. (CELU) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Celularity Inc. earnings to decrease by -196.70%.

CELU Dividends

Celularity Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.20% of Celularity Inc. shares while 8.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.71%. There are 8.23% institutions holding the Celularity Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million CELU shares worth $4.56 million.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 0.14 million shares worth $1.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.64 million shares estimated at $4.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 66554.0 shares worth around $0.45 million.