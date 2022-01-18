Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.27 changing hands around $0.27 or 13.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $131.40M. CRDL’s current price is a discount, trading about -118.5% off its 52-week high of $4.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 31.72% up since then. When we look at Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 777.55K.

Analysts gave the Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CRDL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

Instantly CRDL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.34 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 13.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.11%, with the 5-day performance at 18.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) is 5.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRDL’s forecast low is $4.01 with $13.91 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -512.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -76.65% for it to hit the projected low.

CRDL Dividends

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.99% of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. shares while 13.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.52%. There are 13.50% institutions holding the Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.71% of the shares, roughly 1.04 million CRDL shares worth $4.33 million.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.69% or 1.03 million shares worth $4.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 1.05 million shares estimated at $3.93 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $3.78 million.