Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.51 million Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.49 changed hands at -$0.19 or -3.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $870.80M. CAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -612.2% off its 52-week high of $39.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.30, which suggests the last value was 21.68% up since then. When we look at Canaan Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.13 million.

Analysts gave the Canaan Inc. (CAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CAN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.76 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -3.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.29%, with the 5-day performance at 21.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is 3.27% up.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Canaan Inc. shares while 17.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.34%. There are 17.34% institutions holding the Canaan Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.71% of the shares, roughly 4.21 million CAN shares worth $25.74 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.57% or 2.44 million shares worth $14.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 2.44 million shares estimated at $21.43 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $13.7 million.