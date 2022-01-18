Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.42 changed hands at -$1.51 or -10.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.32B. BRLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.17% off its 52-week high of $20.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.63, which suggests the last value was 14.41% up since then. When we look at Brilliant Earth Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 385.33K.

Analysts gave the Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BRLT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Brilliant Earth Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) trade information

Instantly BRLT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -30.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.70 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -10.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.23%, with the 5-day performance at -30.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) is -22.47% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRLT’s forecast low is $20.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -101.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110.71 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Brilliant Earth Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $88.79 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Brilliant Earth Group Inc. earnings to increase by 377.40%.

BRLT Dividends

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Brilliant Earth Group Inc. shares while 79.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.30%. There are 79.90% institutions holding the Brilliant Earth Group Inc. stock share, with Driehaus Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.34% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million BRLT shares worth $10.71 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.84% or 0.75 million shares worth $10.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Driehaus Micro Cap Growth Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $1.58 million under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 82279.0 shares worth around $1.31 million.