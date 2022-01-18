Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 10.13 million Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $15.46 changed hands at $0.36 or 2.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.45B. BBBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -248.64% off its 52-week high of $53.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.51, which suggests the last value was 19.08% up since then. When we look at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.76 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.26 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 2.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.04%, with the 5-day performance at 12.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is -5.15% down.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.04% over the past 6 months, a 87.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022 will be $2.27 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. earnings to increase by 68.00%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 12 and April 18.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.81% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 112.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.02%. There are 112.94% institutions holding the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.50% of the shares, roughly 16.67 million BBBY shares worth $288.02 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.72% or 13.87 million shares worth $239.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 10.45 million shares estimated at $146.69 million under it, the former controlled 10.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.97% of the shares, roughly 7.04 million shares worth around $98.87 million.