Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.68 million Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.58 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.46B. BKKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -810.39% off its 52-week high of $50.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.44, which suggests the last value was 2.51% up since then. When we look at Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.13 million.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.66 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.43%, with the 5-day performance at -10.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is -59.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.9 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $14.6 million.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.00% of Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares while 31.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.66%. There are 31.14% institutions holding the Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.11% of the shares, roughly 3.49 million BKKT shares worth $35.32 million.

Azora Capital LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.03% or 1.73 million shares worth $17.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.6 million shares estimated at $16.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $10.35 million.