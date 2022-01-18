ATER Stock Forecast 2022: Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.04 million Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.65 changed hands at -$0.19 or -4.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $205.60M. ATER’s last price was a discount, traded about -1242.19% off its 52-week high of $48.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.04, which suggests the last value was 16.71% up since then. When we look at Aterian Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.72 million.

Analysts gave the Aterian Inc. (ATER) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ATER as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Instantly ATER was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.06 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -4.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.19%, with the 5-day performance at -5.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) is -21.51% down.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aterian Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.63% over the past 6 months, a -365.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Aterian Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.70%.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.66% of Aterian Inc. shares while 23.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.61%. There are 23.50% institutions holding the Aterian Inc. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.25% of the shares, roughly 3.35 million ATER shares worth $36.25 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.89% or 1.55 million shares worth $16.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $3.88 million under it, the former controlled 1.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $5.77 million.