Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.11 million Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s per share price at $7.64 changed hands at -$0.21 or -2.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $426.39M. ALLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -1967.8% off its 52-week high of $157.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.76, which suggests the last value was -1.57% down since then. When we look at Allakos Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Instantly ALLK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.61 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -2.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.96%, with the 5-day performance at -8.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) is -90.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.7 days.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allakos Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -90.41% over the past 6 months, a -43.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Allakos Inc. will fall -36.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.80% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Allakos Inc. earnings to decrease by -64.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.50% per year.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.61% of Allakos Inc. shares while 95.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.81%. There are 95.08% institutions holding the Allakos Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.18% of the shares, roughly 6.61 million ALLK shares worth $700.26 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.04% or 4.91 million shares worth $520.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 3.79 million shares estimated at $401.1 million under it, the former controlled 6.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 6.55% of the shares, roughly 3.55 million shares worth around $376.36 million.