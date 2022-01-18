Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $13.38 changed hands at -$0.29 or -2.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $363.00M. AEHR’s last price was a discount, traded about -102.47% off its 52-week high of $27.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.94, which suggests the last value was 85.5% up since then. When we look at Aehr Test Systems’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Analysts gave the Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AEHR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aehr Test Systems’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Instantly AEHR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.52 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -2.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.67%, with the 5-day performance at -16.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is -18.32% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEHR’s forecast low is $31.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -131.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -131.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aehr Test Systems will rise 157.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 850.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 204.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.03 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aehr Test Systems’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022 will be $15.36 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Aehr Test Systems earnings to increase by 29.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 06 and April 11.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.09% of Aehr Test Systems shares while 32.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.79%. There are 32.54% institutions holding the Aehr Test Systems stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.14% of the shares, roughly 1.37 million AEHR shares worth $18.64 million.

Collaborative Holdings Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.65% or 1.24 million shares worth $16.87 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. With 0.68 million shares estimated at $9.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.44% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $8.67 million.