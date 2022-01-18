ADGI Stock: More Upside For Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI)?

In the last trading session, 7.78 million Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.70 changed hands at $0.44 or 8.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $585.22M. ADGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1282.81% off its 52-week high of $78.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.18, which suggests the last value was 9.12% up since then. When we look at Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.56 million.

Analysts gave the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ADGI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.03.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) trade information

Instantly ADGI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.77 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 8.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.49%, with the 5-day performance at -3.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) is -10.24% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADGI’s forecast low is $6.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.26% for it to hit the projected low.

ADGI Dividends

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.50% of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares while 65.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 140.52%. There are 65.35% institutions holding the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 16.69 million ADGI shares worth $704.89 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.84% or 5.38 million shares worth $227.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 1.85 million shares estimated at $86.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $50.64 million.