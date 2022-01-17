Will XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.91 million XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $70.41 changed hands at -$0.29 or -0.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.24B. XPO’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.93% off its 52-week high of $90.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $63.29, which suggests the last value was 10.11% up since then. When we look at XPO Logistics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Analysts gave the XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended XPO as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. XPO Logistics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) trade information

Instantly XPO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 72.55 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.07%, with the 5-day performance at -1.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is -3.51% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XPO’s forecast low is $80.00 with $131.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.62% for it to hit the projected low.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XPO Logistics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.52% over the past 6 months, a 106.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XPO Logistics Inc. will fall -16.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.27 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that XPO Logistics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.67 billion and $4.77 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -33.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.90%. The 2022 estimates are for XPO Logistics Inc. earnings to decrease by -79.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 66.90% per year.

XPO Dividends

XPO Logistics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 08.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.72% of XPO Logistics Inc. shares while 85.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.15%. There are 85.65% institutions holding the XPO Logistics Inc. stock share, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.56% of the shares, roughly 10.97 million XPO shares worth $872.74 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.09% or 9.29 million shares worth $738.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2.77 million shares estimated at $220.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $228.39 million.