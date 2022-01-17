Will Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.49 million Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $44.50 changed hands at $0.63 or 1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.30B. COOP’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.73% off its 52-week high of $45.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.93, which suggests the last value was 39.48% up since then. When we look at Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 740.04K.

Analysts gave the Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended COOP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.21.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) trade information

Instantly COOP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.95%, with the 5-day performance at 5.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is 9.90% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COOP’s forecast low is $44.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mr. Cooper Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.13% over the past 6 months, a -7.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will fall -54.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -60.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $554.9 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $536.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $953 million and $914.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -41.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. earnings to increase by 8.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.54% per year.

COOP Dividends

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.99% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares while 88.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.63%. There are 88.82% institutions holding the Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.24% of the shares, roughly 10.7 million COOP shares worth $440.48 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.75% or 6.58 million shares worth $270.71 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.78 million shares estimated at $253.47 million under it, the former controlled 7.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $89.27 million.