Why Should You Invest In Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP)?

In the last trading session, 0.41 million Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $5.57 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.05B. ELP’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.57% off its 52-week high of $6.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.92, which suggests the last value was 11.67% up since then. When we look at Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Analysts gave the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ELP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) trade information

Instantly ELP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.59 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.07%, with the 5-day performance at 5.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is 0.72% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ELP’s forecast low is $6.36 with $7.21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.23% over the past 6 months, a 17.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL earnings to increase by 82.50%.

ELP Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 19.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.11. It is important to note, however, that the 19.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares while 16.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.58%. There are 16.58% institutions holding the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.63% of the shares, roughly 10.07 million ELP shares worth $65.77 million.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.21% or 6.12 million shares worth $39.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 3.84 million shares estimated at $19.63 million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 2.42 million shares worth around $13.81 million.