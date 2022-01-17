Why 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.45 million 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.50 changed hands at $1.73 or 8.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $555.30M. TSVT’s last price was a discount, traded about -184.44% off its 52-week high of $64.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.77, which suggests the last value was 38.8% up since then. When we look at 2seventy bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 494.01K.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

Instantly TSVT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 24.70 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 8.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.21%, with the 5-day performance at -5.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) is -21.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TSVT’s forecast low is $34.00 with $59.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -162.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -51.11% for it to hit the projected low.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.79 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that 2seventy bio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $19.25 million.

The 2022 estimates are for 2seventy bio Inc. earnings to increase by 62.50%.

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.30% of 2seventy bio Inc. shares while 32.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.91%.