Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE: WLL) Stock Could Appreciate By -38.33%

In the last trading session, 0.3 million Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.78. With the company’s per share price at $75.18 changed hands at $2.78 or 3.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.92B. WLL’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.1% off its 52-week high of $76.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.75, which suggests the last value was 73.73% up since then. When we look at Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 489.51K.

Analysts gave the Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended WLL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.54.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) trade information

Instantly WLL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 76.76 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 3.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.23%, with the 5-day performance at 5.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) is 17.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WLL’s forecast low is $70.00 with $104.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Whiting Petroleum Corporation will rise 142.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 48.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $337.23 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $351.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $212.27 million and $269 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 58.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.19%. The 2022 estimates are for Whiting Petroleum Corporation earnings to increase by 445.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.59% per year.

WLL Dividends

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares while 97.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.79%. There are 97.46% institutions holding the Whiting Petroleum Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.64% of the shares, roughly 5.34 million WLL shares worth $311.85 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.91% or 3.88 million shares worth $226.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 3.89 million shares estimated at $253.3 million under it, the former controlled 9.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $77.18 million.