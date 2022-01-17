What Is The Performance Outlook For Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 0.46 million Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $124.13 changed hands at $1.25 or 1.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.42B. OSK’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.75% off its 52-week high of $137.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $88.31, which suggests the last value was 28.86% up since then. When we look at Oshkosh Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 530.35K.

Analysts gave the Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended OSK as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oshkosh Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) trade information

Instantly OSK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 124.28 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.13%, with the 5-day performance at 3.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) is 12.75% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $127.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OSK’s forecast low is $100.00 with $151.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oshkosh Corporation will fall -69.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.80% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.68 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Oshkosh Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.58 billion and $1.89 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Oshkosh Corporation earnings to increase by 44.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.68% per year.

OSK Dividends

Oshkosh Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 31. The 1.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Oshkosh Corporation shares while 93.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.73%. There are 93.18% institutions holding the Oshkosh Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 6.59 million OSK shares worth $674.73 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.33% or 5.62 million shares worth $575.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $199.56 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $198.27 million.