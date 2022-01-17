Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 0.61 million Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $107.25 changed hands at $2.21 or 2.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.49B. WLK’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.73% off its 52-week high of $106.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $74.42, which suggests the last value was 30.61% up since then. When we look at Westlake Chemical Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 552.19K.

Analysts gave the Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended WLK as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.41.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) trade information

Instantly WLK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 107.68 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 2.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.42%, with the 5-day performance at 3.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) is 17.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Westlake Chemical Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.79% over the past 6 months, a 566.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Westlake Chemical Corporation will rise 406.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 79.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.91 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Westlake Chemical Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.97 billion and $2.05 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Westlake Chemical Corporation earnings to decrease by -21.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.90% per year.

WLK Dividends

Westlake Chemical Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 1.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.19. It is important to note, however, that the 1.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.31 per year.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 74.35% of Westlake Chemical Corporation shares while 27.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.28%. There are 27.77% institutions holding the Westlake Chemical Corporation stock share, with Victory Capital Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.29% of the shares, roughly 4.21 million WLK shares worth $383.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.07% or 3.92 million shares worth $357.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.02 million shares estimated at $293.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $82.82 million.