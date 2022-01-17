Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) : Investors Should Not Dump WEI Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.78 million Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.58 changed hands at -$0.15 or -20.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.78M. WEI’s last price was a discount, traded about -374.14% off its 52-week high of $2.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was -20.69% down since then. When we look at Weidai Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 313.73K.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) trade information

Instantly WEI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8224 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -20.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.65%, with the 5-day performance at -23.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) is -30.94% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WEI’s forecast low is $14.82 with $14.82 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2455.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2455.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.70% down from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Weidai Ltd. earnings to decrease by -380.90%.

WEI Dividends

Weidai Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 19.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Weidai Ltd. shares while 0.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.49%. There are 0.49% institutions holding the Weidai Ltd. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 76107.0 WEI shares worth $58579.0.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 31291.0 shares worth $24084.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.