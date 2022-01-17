Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 0.86 million Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $64.17 changed hands at $0.89 or 1.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.69B. WBS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.29% off its 52-week high of $65.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.60, which suggests the last value was 28.94% up since then. When we look at Webster Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 664.63K.

Analysts gave the Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WBS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Webster Financial Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) trade information

Instantly WBS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 65.00 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.92%, with the 5-day performance at 1.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is 20.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WBS’s forecast low is $57.00 with $73.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Webster Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.47% over the past 6 months, a 69.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Webster Financial Corporation will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $255.81 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Webster Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $449.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $216.93 million and $223.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 100.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Webster Financial Corporation earnings to decrease by -42.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.40% per year.

WBS Dividends

Webster Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 19 and January 24. The 2.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.98 per year.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of Webster Financial Corporation shares while 99.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.12%. There are 99.50% institutions holding the Webster Financial Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.06% of the shares, roughly 10.02 million WBS shares worth $545.77 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.10% or 9.15 million shares worth $498.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 3.83 million shares estimated at $214.05 million under it, the former controlled 4.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 2.8 million shares worth around $152.49 million.