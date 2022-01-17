Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Gain 1.24%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 0.77 million Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $74.49 changed hands at $0.91 or 1.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.10B. VOYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.12% off its 52-week high of $74.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $54.46, which suggests the last value was 26.89% up since then. When we look at Voya Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Analysts gave the Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended VOYA as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Voya Financial Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.42.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) trade information

Instantly VOYA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 74.58 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.34%, with the 5-day performance at 2.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) is 17.38% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VOYA’s forecast low is $70.00 with $84.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Voya Financial Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.31% over the past 6 months, a 65.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Voya Financial Inc. will fall -25.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.55 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Voya Financial Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.54 billion and $1.49 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Voya Financial Inc. earnings to decrease by -72.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.44% per year.

VOYA Dividends

Voya Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11. The 1.07% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.07% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of Voya Financial Inc. shares while 116.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 117.24%. There are 116.20% institutions holding the Voya Financial Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.48% of the shares, roughly 11.63 million VOYA shares worth $713.86 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.37% or 10.4 million shares worth $638.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.84 million shares estimated at $337.93 million under it, the former controlled 4.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 3.22 million shares worth around $197.84 million.