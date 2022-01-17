VINC Stock Forecast 2022: Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VINC) Is Weak With A -275.0% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.52 million Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.00 changed hands at $0.1 or 1.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $174.72M. VINC’s last price was a discount, traded about -234.38% off its 52-week high of $26.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.88, which suggests the last value was 1.5% up since then. When we look at Vincerx Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 78.28K.

Analysts gave the Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VINC as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vincerx Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.95.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) trade information

Instantly VINC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.91 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.49%, with the 5-day performance at -15.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) is -22.85% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VINC’s forecast low is $24.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -275.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -200.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vincerx Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.74% over the past 6 months, a -47.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Vincerx Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -54.90%.

VINC Dividends

Vincerx Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.44% of Vincerx Pharma Inc. shares while 77.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.71%. There are 77.77% institutions holding the Vincerx Pharma Inc. stock share, with Sage Rhino Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.70% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million VINC shares worth $26.17 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.56% or 1.38 million shares worth $22.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $4.22 million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $4.8 million.