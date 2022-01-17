Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE: VRE): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.5 million Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $18.77 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.66B. VRE’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.02% off its 52-week high of $19.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.05, which suggests the last value was 35.8% up since then. When we look at Veris Residential Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 753.09K.

Analysts gave the Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended VRE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Veris Residential Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE) trade information

Instantly VRE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.60 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.12%, with the 5-day performance at -3.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE) is 4.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VRE’s forecast low is $16.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Veris Residential Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.20% over the past 6 months, a -37.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Veris Residential Inc. will fall -153.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.82 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Veris Residential Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $62.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $76.56 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Veris Residential Inc. earnings to decrease by -178.20%.

VRE Dividends

Veris Residential Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.47% of Veris Residential Inc. shares while 92.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.18%. There are 92.61% institutions holding the Veris Residential Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.76% of the shares, roughly 14.33 million VRE shares worth $245.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.37% or 12.16 million shares worth $208.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 5.39 million shares estimated at $98.09 million under it, the former controlled 5.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 3.76% of the shares, roughly 3.42 million shares worth around $62.16 million.