Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.49 million Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.18 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.25B. UTZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.15% off its 52-week high of $30.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.72, which suggests the last value was 20.14% up since then. When we look at Utz Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 594.70K.

Analysts gave the Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended UTZ as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Utz Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) trade information

Instantly UTZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.29 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.71%, with the 5-day performance at -4.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UTZ’s forecast low is $19.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Utz Brands Inc. will fall -57.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $295.15 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Utz Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $286.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $246.3 million and $269.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Utz Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 43.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.12% per year.

UTZ Dividends

Utz Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21. The 1.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.22. It is important to note, however, that the 1.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.79% of Utz Brands Inc. shares while 77.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.05%. There are 77.50% institutions holding the Utz Brands Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.83% of the shares, roughly 7.62 million UTZ shares worth $130.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.98% or 6.19 million shares worth $106.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Baron Small Cap Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. With 3.0 million shares estimated at $51.39 million under it, the former controlled 3.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held about 3.01% of the shares, roughly 2.33 million shares worth around $39.96 million.