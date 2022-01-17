Tronox Holdings plc’s (NYSE: TROX) Stock Could Appreciate By -42.74%

In the last trading session, 0.82 million Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s per share price at $25.22 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.84B. TROX’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.4% off its 52-week high of $26.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.37, which suggests the last value was 43.02% up since then. When we look at Tronox Holdings plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TROX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tronox Holdings plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) trade information

Instantly TROX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 25.95 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.95%, with the 5-day performance at 4.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is 13.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TROX’s forecast low is $25.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tronox Holdings plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.03% over the past 6 months, a 321.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tronox Holdings plc will rise 194.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $874 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tronox Holdings plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $908.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $783 million and $840.51 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Tronox Holdings plc earnings to increase by 920.40%.

TROX Dividends

Tronox Holdings plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21. The 1.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.72 per year.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.47% of Tronox Holdings plc shares while 68.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.82%. There are 68.98% institutions holding the Tronox Holdings plc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.57% of the shares, roughly 13.19 million TROX shares worth $325.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.25% or 11.15 million shares worth $274.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.23 million shares estimated at $79.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 2.87 million shares worth around $70.79 million.