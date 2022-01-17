Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 0.72 million Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $56.32 changed hands at -$0.36 or -0.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.83B. TNL’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.2% off its 52-week high of $68.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.40, which suggests the last value was 22.94% up since then. When we look at Travel + Leisure Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 664.12K.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) trade information

Instantly TNL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 57.72 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.90%, with the 5-day performance at -2.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) is 15.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TNL’s forecast low is $61.00 with $77.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Travel + Leisure Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.30% over the past 6 months, a 462.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Travel + Leisure Co. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $788.14 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Travel + Leisure Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $773.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $645 million and $579.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Travel + Leisure Co. earnings to decrease by -155.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

TNL Dividends

Travel + Leisure Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28. The 2.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.62 per year.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.16% of Travel + Leisure Co. shares while 92.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.58%. There are 92.54% institutions holding the Travel + Leisure Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.99% of the shares, roughly 8.63 million TNL shares worth $470.54 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.55% or 7.39 million shares worth $402.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2.45 million shares estimated at $133.65 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 2.33 million shares worth around $126.56 million.