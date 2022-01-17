The Stock Of IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $76.00 Per Share By 2022.

In the last trading session, 0.94 million IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $47.13 changed hands at -$1.39 or -2.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.47B. IAA’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.98% off its 52-week high of $65.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.49, which suggests the last value was 1.36% up since then. When we look at IAA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 883.71K.

Analysts gave the IAA Inc. (IAA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IAA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IAA Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.63.

IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) trade information

Instantly IAA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 49.46 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.89%, with the 5-day performance at -4.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) is -1.44% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IAA’s forecast low is $66.00 with $76.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -40.04% for it to hit the projected low.

IAA Inc. (IAA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IAA Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.35% over the past 6 months, a 55.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IAA Inc. will rise 31.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $503.7 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that IAA Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $497.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $383.5 million and $393.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2022 estimates are for IAA Inc. earnings to increase by 0.30%.

IAA Dividends

IAA Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of IAA Inc. shares while 102.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.14%. There are 102.93% institutions holding the IAA Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.50% of the shares, roughly 12.81 million IAA shares worth $699.23 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.12% or 12.3 million shares worth $670.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.55 million shares estimated at $248.25 million under it, the former controlled 3.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 3.83 million shares worth around $208.91 million.