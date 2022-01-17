The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 0.56 million The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $39.15 changed hands at $0.65 or 1.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.73B. SMPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.27% off its 52-week high of $43.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.78, which suggests the last value was 31.6% up since then. When we look at The Simply Good Foods Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 491.47K.

Analysts gave the The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SMPL as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Simply Good Foods Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.34.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) trade information

Instantly SMPL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 39.26 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.82%, with the 5-day performance at -0.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) is 3.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMPL’s forecast low is $39.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.38% for it to hit the projected low.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Simply Good Foods Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.18% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Simply Good Foods Company will rise 17.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $266.25 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that The Simply Good Foods Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022 will be $261.17 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.20%. The 2022 estimates are for The Simply Good Foods Company earnings to decrease by -37.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.14% per year.

SMPL Dividends

The Simply Good Foods Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 05 and April 11.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.05% of The Simply Good Foods Company shares while 91.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.34%. There are 91.93% institutions holding the The Simply Good Foods Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.37% of the shares, roughly 12.81 million SMPL shares worth $441.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.70% or 9.3 million shares worth $320.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 6.65 million shares estimated at $229.39 million under it, the former controlled 6.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 5.92% of the shares, roughly 5.68 million shares worth around $225.03 million.