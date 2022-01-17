Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.73 million Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $76.66 changed hands at -$0.45 or -0.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.58B. TXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.64% off its 52-week high of $79.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.36, which suggests the last value was 42.13% up since then. When we look at Textron Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Analysts gave the Textron Inc. (TXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TXT as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Textron Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.86.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) trade information

Instantly TXT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 78.24 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.70%, with the 5-day performance at -2.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is 2.01% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TXT’s forecast low is $78.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Textron Inc. (TXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Textron Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.63% over the past 6 months, a 60.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.04 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Textron Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.8 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Textron Inc. earnings to decrease by -61.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.90% per year.

TXT Dividends

Textron Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 27. The 0.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of Textron Inc. shares while 86.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.05%. There are 86.63% institutions holding the Textron Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.36% of the shares, roughly 33.86 million TXT shares worth $2.36 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.76% or 23.71 million shares worth $1.66 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.64 million shares estimated at $812.57 million under it, the former controlled 5.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 6.33 million shares worth around $441.57 million.