Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 1.42% Incline

In the last trading session, 0.79 million Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $3.56 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $359.45M. TK’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.13% off its 52-week high of $4.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.35, which suggests the last value was 33.99% up since then. When we look at Teekay Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 609.73K.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

Instantly TK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.59 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.38%, with the 5-day performance at 7.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is 13.02% up.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Teekay Corporation earnings to increase by 73.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

TK Dividends

Teekay Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.44% of Teekay Corporation shares while 32.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.59%. There are 32.62% institutions holding the Teekay Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.86% of the shares, roughly 3.91 million TK shares worth $14.29 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.18% or 2.21 million shares worth $8.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 1.62 million shares estimated at $5.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $2.65 million.