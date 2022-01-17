Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) : Investors Should Not Dump TMHC Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.53 million Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $32.79 changed hands at -$0.44 or -1.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.25B. TMHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.3% off its 52-week high of $35.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.64, which suggests the last value was 30.95% up since then. When we look at Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 832.28K.

Analysts gave the Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TMHC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.07.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) trade information

Instantly TMHC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 33.85 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.21%, with the 5-day performance at 6.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is -4.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TMHC’s forecast low is $31.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Taylor Morrison Home Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.94% over the past 6 months, a 171.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 39.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will rise 187.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.55 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.49 billion and $1.36 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 71.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation earnings to decrease by -19.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.10% per year.

TMHC Dividends

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.69% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares while 99.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.90%. There are 99.10% institutions holding the Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.12% of the shares, roughly 17.35 million TMHC shares worth $447.29 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.61% or 13.04 million shares worth $336.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Selected Value Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 3.57 million shares estimated at $109.04 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 3.56 million shares worth around $108.83 million.