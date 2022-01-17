Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 0.71 million Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.21 changed hands at -$0.98 or -3.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.78B. SG’s last price was a discount, traded about -114.42% off its 52-week high of $56.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.33, which suggests the last value was 7.17% up since then. When we look at Sweetgreen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

Instantly SG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.91 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -3.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.09%, with the 5-day performance at -3.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) is -14.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.46 days.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $84.11 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Sweetgreen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $101.2 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Sweetgreen Inc. earnings to decrease by -107.90%.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.70% of Sweetgreen Inc. shares while 34.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.87%.