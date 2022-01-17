Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Denny’s Corporation

In the last trading session, 0.71 million Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s per share price at $15.85 changed hands at -$0.31 or -1.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.02B. DENN’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.31% off its 52-week high of $20.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.33, which suggests the last value was 15.9% up since then. When we look at Denny’s Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 629.78K.

Analysts gave the Denny’s Corporation (DENN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended DENN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Denny’s Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) trade information

Instantly DENN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.61 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.94%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) is 7.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DENN’s forecast low is $17.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Denny’s Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.97% over the past 6 months, a 533.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Denny’s Corporation will rise 440.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110.7 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Denny’s Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $108.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $80.11 million and $80.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Denny’s Corporation earnings to decrease by -104.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.00% per year.

DENN Dividends

Denny’s Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.07% of Denny’s Corporation shares while 89.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.48%. There are 89.64% institutions holding the Denny’s Corporation stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.72% of the shares, roughly 8.06 million DENN shares worth $131.77 million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.32% or 6.54 million shares worth $106.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. With 5.24 million shares estimated at $83.3 million under it, the former controlled 8.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held about 7.14% of the shares, roughly 4.53 million shares worth around $73.97 million.