Stock Performance Of CBIZ Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.55 million CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $40.84 changed hands at $0.33 or 0.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.21B. CBZ’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.27% off its 52-week high of $40.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.79, which suggests the last value was 36.85% up since then. When we look at CBIZ Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 185.50K.

Analysts gave the CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CBZ as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CBIZ Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) trade information

Instantly CBZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 41.01 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.40%, with the 5-day performance at 6.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) is 6.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CBZ’s forecast low is $47.00 with $49.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.08% for it to hit the projected low.

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CBIZ Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.53% over the past 6 months, a 23.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $232.75 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CBIZ Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $314.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $211.11 million and $300.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.30%. The 2022 estimates are for CBIZ Inc. earnings to increase by 11.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

CBZ Dividends

CBIZ Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.99% of CBIZ Inc. shares while 96.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.16%. There are 96.12% institutions holding the CBIZ Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.40% of the shares, roughly 3.85 million CBZ shares worth $124.63 million.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.69% or 3.49 million shares worth $112.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and Calvert Impact Fund, Inc-Calvert Small Cap Fund. With 1.72 million shares estimated at $62.98 million under it, the former controlled 3.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Calvert Impact Fund, Inc-Calvert Small Cap Fund held about 3.22% of the shares, roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $54.16 million.