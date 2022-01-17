Stock Performance And Forecast For Kaleyra Inc.

In the last trading session, 0.37 million Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s per share price at $9.78 changed hands at $0.27 or 2.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $413.69M. KLR’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.17% off its 52-week high of $20.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.00, which suggests the last value was 18.2% up since then. When we look at Kaleyra Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 242.30K.

Analysts gave the Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KLR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kaleyra Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) trade information

Instantly KLR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.59%, with the 5-day performance at 11.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) is -1.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.39 days.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kaleyra Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.56% over the past 6 months, a -20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kaleyra Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $89.27 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Kaleyra Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $84.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.27 million and $41.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 101.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 104.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Kaleyra Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.50%.

KLR Dividends

Kaleyra Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.87% of Kaleyra Inc. shares while 40.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.12%. There are 40.46% institutions holding the Kaleyra Inc. stock share, with Must Asset Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.89% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million KLR shares worth $36.19 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.80% or 2.0 million shares worth $22.02 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $7.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $6.82 million.