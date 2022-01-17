Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -33.67 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 0.71 million Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $11.97 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $543.56M. SRG’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.84% off its 52-week high of $24.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.95, which suggests the last value was 0.17% up since then. When we look at Seritage Growth Properties’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 359.19K.

Analysts gave the Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SRG as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seritage Growth Properties’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Instantly SRG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.02 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.80%, with the 5-day performance at -7.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is -10.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SRG’s forecast low is $16.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Seritage Growth Properties earnings to decrease by -62.60%.

SRG Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.32% of Seritage Growth Properties shares while 62.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.41%. There are 62.35% institutions holding the Seritage Growth Properties stock share, with Dalal Street, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.85% of the shares, roughly 4.73 million SRG shares worth $70.19 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.51% or 4.59 million shares worth $68.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund. With 1.42 million shares estimated at $21.85 million under it, the former controlled 3.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $18.75 million.