Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 0.63 million Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $26.57 changed hands at $0.19 or 0.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.75B. SNDR’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.5% off its 52-week high of $27.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.48, which suggests the last value was 22.92% up since then. When we look at Schneider National Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 622.33K.

Analysts gave the Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended SNDR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Schneider National Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.64.

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) trade information

Instantly SNDR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.62 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.26%, with the 5-day performance at 1.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) is 2.23% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNDR’s forecast low is $22.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Schneider National Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.73% over the past 6 months, a 72.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Schneider National Inc. will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.52 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Schneider National Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.27 billion and $1.19 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Schneider National Inc. earnings to increase by 43.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.70% per year.

SNDR Dividends

Schneider National Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 03. The 1.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.45% of Schneider National Inc. shares while 50.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.72%. There are 50.19% institutions holding the Schneider National Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.68% of the shares, roughly 4.43 million SNDR shares worth $100.7 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.30% or 4.07 million shares worth $92.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.48 million shares estimated at $33.64 million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $29.71 million.