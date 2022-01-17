Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.35 million Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $276.60 changed hands at $5.9 or 2.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.59B. SAIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.14% off its 52-week high of $365.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $171.16, which suggests the last value was 38.12% up since then. When we look at Saia Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 272.51K.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) trade information

Instantly SAIA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 291.92 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 2.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.93%, with the 5-day performance at -2.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) is -15.57% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Saia Inc. (SAIA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Saia Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.15% over the past 6 months, a 78.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Saia Inc. will rise 69.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $598.98 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Saia Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $590.44 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $476.48 million and $484.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Saia Inc. earnings to increase by 20.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.80% per year.

SAIA Dividends

Saia Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.09% of Saia Inc. shares while 105.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.86%. There are 105.70% institutions holding the Saia Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.65% of the shares, roughly 3.07 million SAIA shares worth $730.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.55% or 2.52 million shares worth $598.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.47 million shares estimated at $349.1 million under it, the former controlled 5.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $178.28 million.