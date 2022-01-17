Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited Stock Forecast 2022: Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited Is Weak With -519.72% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.54 million Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.55 changed hands at -$0.2 or -5.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $465.12M. RKLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -378.59% off its 52-week high of $16.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.70, which suggests the last value was -4.23% down since then. When we look at Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 756.40K.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) trade information

Instantly RKLY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.04 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -5.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.39%, with the 5-day performance at -11.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) is -35.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RKLY’s forecast low is $6.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -519.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -69.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.82% over the past 6 months, a -4,075.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.69 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.7 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -57.90%.

RKLY Dividends

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.05% of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares while 7.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.65%. There are 7.77% institutions holding the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited stock share, with Senvest Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.01% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million RKLY shares worth $19.29 million.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.69% or 2.16 million shares worth $16.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Unified Series Trust-Appleseed Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. With 50000.0 shares estimated at $0.35 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 15987.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.